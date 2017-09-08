BLM seeks public comment on Lincoln County Archaeological Initiative Priorities

By







ELY—The Bureau of Land Management Ely District is asking the public to submit suggestions for priorities not yet considered for Round 11 of the Lincoln County Archaeological Initiative (LCAI). Suggestions should include sufficient information to identify the type of archaeological resource and/or type of preservation activity(s) needed. The BLM will accept comments through Monday, Oct. 2, 2017. Already established priorities are:

•Developing Science-Based Methods: The Use of Innovative Technology and Techniques in the Preservation and Interpretation of Archaeological Resources

•The Development and Implementation of Public Outreach and Educational Programs for Archaeological Resources within Lincoln County, Nevada

•Development and application of Archaeological Contexts

•Archaeological Identification and Evaluation Research

Funding for LCAI comes from revenues generated through the sale of public lands identified for disposal in the Lincoln County Lands Act of 2000, Lincoln County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2004 and Ely Resource Management Plan. The Acts created a special account in which 85-percent of the revenues from land sales are deposited. Funds in the special account may be used for a number of activities, including the inventory, evaluation, protection and management of unique archaeological resources in Lincoln County. The remaining funds are distributed to the State of Nevada (five-percent) and Lincoln County (10-percent).Interested individuals should address all written comments to the BLM Ely District Office, 702 North Industrial Way, Ely, NV 89301, Attn: Carol Bass or fax them to (775) 289-1910. Submit comments electronically to cbass@blm.gov.

Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, you should be aware that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Carol Bass, BLM Ely District special legislation program manager, at (775) 289-1800 or cbass@blm.gov