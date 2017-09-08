Elks District Deputy to visit

By







District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler Louis G. Martin will be making his official visit to Ely Elks Lodge #1469 on September 14, 2017. He will be accompanied by his Grand Esquire Sid Beckwith PER, with all the visitors to meet with Ely Lodge’s Exalted RulerAlan Lafferty.

All members are invited to attend the meeting, where he will speak on the goals of the current National Leader, Malcolm J. McPherson Jr. He will also report on the condition of the Lodge and make suggestions for improvement.

Martin is an 18 year member of the Order of Elks and was initiated into Minden-Douglas Lodge #2670 in 1999. He served Minden-Douglas Lodge as Lecturing and Loyal Knight and was named Officer of the Year.

Martin demitted to Mesquite Lodge2811 in 2003 and served as Esquire, Leading Knight and Exalted Ruler in 2006-2007.He served as NSEA State Secretary in 2008-2009 and has served as the NSEA Public Relations Chairman since 2010. Martin has also served as Chaplain, Leading Knight and again as Exalted Ruler in 2012-2013. He has been honored with Officer of the Year for Mesquite Lodge and has served as Grand Esquire for two District Deputies.

Martin is also a four year trustee for the Nevada State Elks Association. Martin and his wife Shelley reside in Mesquite, NV.

He is looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities to serve Elkdom in his position as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler (South).

Martin has been appointed for this position of responsibility in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks because of his past dedication to his fraternal lodge and the Nevada State Elks Association. Grand Exalted Ruler McPherson made the appointment official at the 153rd annual convention of the Order at Reno, NV. on July 16-19, 2017.