Jason Bath photos

This past weekend the Jason Nelson Memorial tournament was held for boys and girls soccer. The Ladycats won the tournament with scores: 1st game 5-0 against Elko; 2nd game 7-0 against Yerington; 3rd game 2-0 against Spring Creek; and 4th game 4-2 against Dayton placing them as the tournament champions. The boys’ scores were: 1st game, loss to Elko 2-1; 2nd game, tie with Battle Mountain 4-4, lost in penalty kicks; 3rd game, loss to Yerington 2-0; 4th game, loss to Dayton 8-2. Pictured is Maren Barney. Boys soccer, pictured Noah Walker and Felix Briceno