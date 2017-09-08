Keep your doors locked

By







0 shares

Make sure you are locking your doors, and windows to your vehicles as well as your home whether it is daytime or nighttime.

There have been reports in the last week of an attempt break in, and a break in. The first attempt was at the White Pine County Golf Course on August 30th, at approximately 3:55 a.m. it was reported that a window was broken, the alarm was activated, police responded within two minutes, but no one was at the scene.

The Elks Lodge was broken into sometime between Thursday, August 31st and Sunday, September 3rd, 2017, and a undisclosed amount of cash was taken..

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating both of these crimes, If you have any information please contact the White Pine County Sheriff’s office at 775-289-8808.