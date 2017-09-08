Ladycats golf begin second season

By







Special to The Ely Times

Golf season opened for White Pine High August 31 in a tournament in Ely at the White Pine County Golf Course. Coach Emily Munk said four of her 11 girls competed.

White Pine’s Daziah Nicolls placed eighth. “This is the first time in years that we have had a team score,” said Munk, who has is in her second year as coach. “We have not had a golf team for a few years, and I have three girls returning this year who were all freshmen last year and they will be a positive impact on this year’s team and help the other girls.”

Key players on the team are expected to be Nicolls, Alyssa Zehr and Lizeth Rosales.

Munk said the outlook for the team is to really help the girls with their short game. “Our schedule is short and we only have a six-week season. So working on their short game will help them improve their scores tremendously.”

She said Nicolls’ eighth place finish and score in the opening tourney was a personal best for her. “I am proud of these girls for competing in their first tournament and doing the best they could.”

The girls played Wells Sept. 7 at the Chimney Rock Municipal Golf Course, and will play at West Wendover Sept. 14.