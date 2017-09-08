Passes beat the Bobcats

By







Special to The Ely Times

Lynx and Bobcats are small animals in the wild, but fierce nonetheless. In Panaca last Friday, it was the Lynx who prevailed over the Bobcats in their non-league matchup at Lincoln High. White Pine coach Nick Lopez said, “We played well on defense, shut the run game down pretty well, we just got beat by three touchdown passes.” Those passes, from Lincoln County quarterback Matthew Hafen, accounted for the Lynx 20-0 win.

Hafen completed 9 of 12 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Harr had four catches for 100 yards and added a team-high 13 tackles for Lincoln County (1-1), which led 14-0 at halftime.

The Cats meantime were holding the Lincoln running backs, Noah Smith and Landon Smith, to only 137 yards on 23 carries. It was Hafen who proved to be the difference.

Lopez said, “We’re a younger team and still have some things to work on. It’s good that it’s preseason.”

At least one of the touchdown scoring passes Lopez said, “Was just the ball bouncing the right way for them. Our safety was in position, played the ball, tipped it a bit, but it went right into the arms of the receiver. They caught a break.”

Lopez said Phoenix Ball played well for the Bobcats, recording an interception and 11 tackles. Tyler Carson also contributed many tackles.

“Our defense was pretty good,” Lopez said. “For the score being 20-0 we played well. They were not running over us with the ball. I even put some freshmen in who played well for us. We’re a young team, and building for the future. Our attitudes were still up and going 100 percent the full game. We’re just younger. After getting blown out so by at Milford last week, this week we played much better.”

Tonight, the Bobcats (0-2) host Mountain View Christian Academy (0-1) and new coach Frank DeSantis. He comes over from The Meadows where he led the Mustangs to seven 2A state titles in his 14 seasons there. The Mustangs had to forfeit their first game Sept. 2 at Fairmont Prep in Anaheim, Calif.

The Bobcats have won the last two meetings with Mountain View.