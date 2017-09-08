White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Aug. 28-Sept. 3. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

AUGUST 28

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Lloyd Cobb of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling on the Ruby Marsh road when he struck several cows. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him of the complaint. He was issued a warning.

REPORT OF A MOUNTAIN LION IN THE ELY AREA: City — reporting party stated that a mountain lion was in her yard. The area was patrolled, but the cat had left the area.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a mural had recently been painted at a local school. The reporting party stated that an unknown juvenile had damaged the mural. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the juvenile was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer reported that Vonda D. Hutton age 79 of Ely died at her residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of an intoxicated juvenile at school. The juvenile along with his guardian were contacted and a report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DUI: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle Anna M. McQueen age 38 of McGill was arrested for failure to maintain lane of travel, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and use of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Justin Welch of Ruth was operating a vehicle traveling on Great Basin Blvd. He then allowed his vehicle to turn east bound onto Ave. E As he did so he suffered some type of medical condition and his vehicle struck a power pole. An accident report was completed and Welch was taken to the ER by ambulance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they were fine. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported that he was attempting to locate the owner to have it removed from the area.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. Officer checked the residence and contacted the owner. The door was then secured.

REPORT OF AN UNATTENDED CHILD: Reporting party located a small child walking down a roadway. Officer located the father of the child who was stated that another sibling was watching the child. The incident was documented and a report will be sent to DCFS.

REPORT OF A TRESPASSER: City — reporting party stated that an individual had returned to a parcel of property after she had been trespassed. During the officers investigation the person hadn’t been trespassed from the property. Officers were attempting to locate the person to advise her of the trespasser order.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: Officer received a report of a deer that had been hit by a vehicle. The area was patrolled, but the deer was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had done some work around his home, which he didn’t ask to be done and now the person wants to be paid for it. The reporting party wanted the person trespassed form his property. The individual was contacted and advised of the trespass notice.

REPORT OF A PERSON YELLING OR CRYING: City — officer received a report of a person yelling or crying. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: Officer received a report of a deer that had been hit by a vehicle and was still alive. Officer located the deer and had to put the deer down due to injuries.

New bookings: Anna M. McQueen/ Failure to maintain lane of travel, DUI, possession of methamphetamine, and use of a controlled substance/Bail $30,000.

AUGUST 29

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: Officer received a report of an individual who had been living at a local park. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — reporting party stated that she had locked her vehicle while her infant was still inside. A local tow company was able to unlock the vehicle and reunite the mother and child.

REPORT OF A DOG BITE: City — reporting party stated that he had been bitten by a dog. The reporting party received medical attention. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: City — officer received a report of a residence that had a large amount of garbage and other items accumulated in the yard. Officer made contact with the occupant and advised her to remove the items. She was given several days to clean up the garbage or a citation would be issued.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that she is aware of a person who has been working for a company and the company has not been paying him. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving rude text messages and phone calls form an individual. Officer is attempting to locate the caller and address the situation with her.

New bookings: Sofia E. Davis / Possession of methamphetamine, use of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia/Bail $10,000.

AUGUST 30

REPORT OF AN ALARM: Officer received a report of an alarm at a local business. When officers arrived a window on the business had been broken. Officers checked the building and no one had gained entry. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WANTED PERSON: City — officers received information that a wanted felon out of the State of Idaho was possibly in the Ely area. Officers were able to locate the person who was identified as Jose Marquez age 57 of Ely. Marquez was arrested on a felony warrant issued out of the State of Idaho.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: Officer received a report of a hunter who was stranded due to his vehicle breaking down. When the officer arrived on scene the reporting party had obtained assistance from a local rancher that assisted him in getting his vehicle started.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she is receiving unwanted text messages form an individual. The person was contacted and advised to stop his contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had damaged an air-conditioned on his home. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officers received a report of a fight that was taking place at a local motel room. Officers checked the room and no one was located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Christina Hally age 41 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant for contempt of court.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Lewis B. Allred age 29 of Ely was arrested on a probation violation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he was being denied service at a local restaurant. He was advised that the incident was a civil problem and no action would be taken.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who were arguing over child custody. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the person was contacted and he was fine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Charlene Romero age 56 of Ely was arrested for ex-felon failure to register.

New bookings: Jose Marquez/ Other jurisdictional warrant issued out of the State of Idaho/No bailChristina Hally/ Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $325.Lewis B. Allred / Probation violation / No bailCharlene Romero / Ex-felon failure to register / Bail $355.

AUGUST 31 REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party located a debit card in a local parking lot. The owner of the card will be contacted and the item will be returned.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the vehicle was located which was parked and unoccupied.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that he wasn’t receiving his welfare checks. Officer reported that the incident is under investigation.

REPORT OF A CITIZEN ASSIST: City — officer reported that an individual had locked her keys inside her vehicle. A local tow company was contacted who was able to unlock the door.

REPORT OF AN AGENCY ASSIST: City — officer assisted DCFS on the service of child custody papers. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF A VAGRANT: The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A MISSING DOG: City — reporting party stated that her dog was missing from her home. Officer reported that the dog was with other family members of the reporting party.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the juvenile and reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who gave conflicting statement on what had taken place. Both parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that her ex-boyfriend keeps sending her unwanted text messages. The ex-boyfriend was contacted and advised to stop his contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into a local business and had stolen some money from a safe. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported no problems.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was using illegal drugs. Officer contacted the person and reported that she was issued a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of several juveniles who were damaging property. The area was patrolled, but no juvenile problem was located.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — reporting party stated that her vehicle had been stuck by another vehicle. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. Investigation continues.

New bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 1

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City — officer received a report of an individual who had broken a window on a local apartment and was trying to get in. Officer contacted the person who was locked out of his apartment and was trying to gain access.

REPORT OF COWS ON THE ROADWAY: The owner of the cows was contacted and notified of the problem.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that an old roommate was texting her about items she had left at the reporting parties home. Officer contacted the ex-roommate and advised her to stop her contact with the reporting party and advised her that the property dispute was a civil issue.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED DOG: Officer patrolled the area and reported that the dog was out with a walk with its owner.

REPORT OF THREATS: City — reporting party wanted and incident documented where a father had made threats toward his children. The incident was documented

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance at a local sporting event. The individual was contacted and advised to keep the peace or leave the event.

REPORT OF A MOTORCYCLE DISTURBANCE: The area was patrolled, but the motorcycles were not located.

REPORT OF A BAT IN A RESTROOM: City — officer received a report of a bat that was hanging around in a bathroom at a local gas station. The bat was removed and set free.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the reporting party who stated that some family members had taken her car without permission. The reporting party then changed her mind and didn’t want to pursue the issue.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that his girlfriend took their children out of town without his permission. He was advised it was a civil problem and no crime had occurred.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer reported that the vehicle was running but had been secured. The owner of the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Brandon C. Neibauer / Serving time

SEPTEMBER 2

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in an argument over child care. The parties involved were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person causing a disturbance at a local casino. When officers arrived the person had left the area.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: City — reporting party stated that she hasn’t been able to contact her adult son for a few days. Officer are attempting to locate the son, but have been unsuccessful. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that he signed up for an online dating service and was contacted by a unknown female. He stated that the female had sent him a nude photo of herself and then advised that she was under the age of 18. The female then requested money from the reporting party to take care of the problem. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to discontinue any contact with the female.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen his air conditioner from his home. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Alana Meyers of Las Vegas reported that her vehicle was parked and unattended when another vehicle that was backing up struck her vehicle. The operator of the striking vehicle was identified as Freddy VanCamp of Ely An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: Officer received a report of a vehicle that was parked in a emergency vehicle parking area. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and it was removed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON SEVERAL GOATS: Officer checked on the goats and they were fine.

REPORT OF AN INJURED CHILD: City — officer received a report of a child that had fallen out a window. Officer reported that the child had leaned on a screen to a window which gave way allowing the child to fall out the window. The child received medical attention at the hospital.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — officer located the vehicle and during his investigation stopped the vehicle due to traffic violations. During the traffic stop Michael Brago age 68 of Ely was identified as the operator of the vehicle. He was arrested for driving on right side required and DUI # 2.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported no problems.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of a juvenile who had thrown a tomato at a passing vehicle. The juvenile along with his mother were contacted. A report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a person racing their motor on their vehicle. The person was contacted and advised of the complaint.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been arguing. They were advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a person yelling. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that she was fine. New bookings Michael Brago/Driving on right side required, and DUI #2/Bail $1,995 Destine B. Thomas/ Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $1,245. Isaac M. Wheeler/District Court probation violation / Bail $10,000.

SEPTEMBER 3

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Leah R. Falder age 57 of Ely died at her residence of a known cause. Falder was transported to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to determine her cause of death.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that he had parked his truck at a local parking lot and had left it unattended. During that time period someone had stolen several items out of the bed of the truck. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who active very strange and was talking about harming herself. Officer reported that the person was under the influence of a controlled substance. The individual was transported to the E.R. for medical attention.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party located a debit card in a local parking lot. Officer reported that the card was returned the owner.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the children and reported that they were fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had gotten into an argument over how to discipline their child. The parties involved separated for the night.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that she wanted a person removed from her home. Officer advised the reporting party that she would need to evict the person.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – reporting party stated that she has a friend that is being harassed by an individual. Officer advised the reporting party to have the friend contact law enforcement to file a complaint.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE GUN SHOTS: The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Kelsey R. Corkum age 25 of Las Vegas was arrested on a Ely Justice Court warrant.

New bookings: Kelsey R. Corkum/Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $3,000. Michael L Rodriguez/ Serving time