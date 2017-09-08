WHPS Rodeo Team ready for September rodeo

By







0 shares

The White Pine Jr. High and High School Rodeo Club have been working hard practicing for the rodeo in Battle Mountain September 9th & 10th.

The White Pine Rodeo will be September 23rd & 24th at the White Pine County Fair and Rodeo grounds.

Saturday, shooting will start at 7am at the Trap club and the 4H building in Ice Plant Canyon. Rodeo action will start at 9am on Saturday, 8am on Sunday.

Come on out and cheer our rodeo athletes on and enjoy some good food made by David E. Norman at the concessions stand.

As always there will be some vendors selling their wares.

We look forwards to seeing you out at the White Pine County Fairand Rodeo Grounds!