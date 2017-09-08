Working lunch at Learning Bridge school

By







Learning Bridge student leaders held a working lunch to recap their summer activities and to schedule their future plans for the school.

One major immediate goal is to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The students decided to have a special “dress down day”, this is where students may pay a $1.00 to dress in regular clothes rather than their school uniform.

All money raised will go to the Red Cross to be used to help with the hurricane’s devastation in any possible way. At the end of the meeting, students decided to sell root beer floats during lunch.

Learning Bridge students are using their Leader in Me knowledge to show empathy toward others. If the public would like to donate toward this cause there is a donation jar in the school office.