Wendy Jo Gamble, age 53, lost her short, three and a half week battle with cancer on Monday, September 4, 2017 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Wendy was born on July 15, 1964 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio to Richard and Karen (Vail) Gossett.

When she was 12, she moved to Arizona with her dad and her step-mom Carol. In 1991 she moved to Las Vegas, NV with her two small children.

In 1999 she met her soul mate and on February 29, 2000 she married Rod Gamble.

With Rod, she was able to travel and enjoy life. They owned a stand-by ambulance service; Motorsports Medical, where they did stand-by for most of the Clark County area. From 51 baseball games to motocross. From sand drags to going to Mexico and covering the SCORE Baja races three times a year.

In October of 2010 they moved to White Pine County. She loved how different it was. And with open arms, this community welcomed them.

Wendy had a majestic personality, she could make any one smile.

She became an EMT in 2000 and has worked with several organizations including; Motorsports Medical, SCORE International Off Road, American Sand Drag Fire/Rescue, Beaver Dam, Arizona Fire/Rescue, Lund Fire/Rescue, and White Pine County Fire/Rescue.

Wendy is survived by her husband Rodney Gamble; her children Jeremy Gossett and Sarah (Thomas) Husko; Step-mom Carol Gossett; Step-children Wendy L., Robin and James; Grandchildren Mark Aaron, Riley, Kayden, Jeremy Jr., Bradley, Kaitlyn, Hope, Boo, Ivy, and Arianna; Sisters Maryann and Amy; Step-Brother Colby and Step-Sister Carlene.

She is preceded in death by her father Richard.

There will be a Celebration of Life on September 30, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at the White Pine County Fire Station on the McGill Highway.