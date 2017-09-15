$1.2 million in grants available for Off-Highway Vehicle projects

By







0 shares

Carson City—Approximately $1.2 million in grant funding is now available for Off-Highway Vehicle (OHV) projects in Nevada. These OHV grant dollars are generated by the registration of OHVs in the State of Nevada.

Grants are available for OHV projects relating to: (1) studies or planning for OHV trails and facilities; (2) mapping and signing of OHV trails and facilities; (3) the acquisition of land for OHV trails and facilities; (4) the enhancement or maintenance of OHV trails or facilities; (5) the construction of OHV trails or facilities; (6) restoration of areas that have been damaged by the use of OHVs; (7) construction of trail features to minimize OHV impacts to environmentally sensitive areas; (8) OHV safety training and education; and (9) OHV compliance and enforcement.

Applications are due by 4:00 PM on November 1, 2017. The Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles will award the OHV grants in December 2017.

The Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program is administered by the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and was established to create and promote responsible off-highway vehicle recreation in the State of Nevada. OHV grants may be used for OHV projects by federal, state, and local governments, Native American tribes, special government districts, profit or nonprofit organizations, and private individuals.

Previous OHV grant projects include the Logandale OHV restroom facilities, Nevada Outdoor School OHV education, Tread Lightly education, various statewide law enforcement OHV registration events, and the Genoa Peak Road Best Management Practices Project in the Lake Tahoe Basin. “These OHV grants are a tremendous opportunity to create and improve OHV trails so more people can get out and appreciate Nevada’s natural beauty,” said Dominique Etchegoyhen, Deputy Director of the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

The Nevada Off-Highway Vehicles Program FY 2018 Request for Applications package is available at http://ohv.nv.gov/grant-program, or the Nevada Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, 901 S. Stewart Street, Suite 1003, Carson City, NV 89701. An emailed copy may also be requested from Jenny Scanland at 775-684-2794 or jscanland@ohv.nv.gov.