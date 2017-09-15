Great Basin College field trips

By







Two geology field trips are being offered by the Great Basin College during the Fall Semester. These are introductory classes with no prerequisites.

Ancient Lake Lahontan (Geol 299) on September 21-24. 2 credits. Classroom meeting is Thursday at the Winnemucca Great Basin College Campus, Room 122 from 6-9 pm. Travel on Friday, Saturday and Sunday to examine lake shorelines, tufa formations, hydrologic and volcanic features. Many stops include the Blackrock Desert, Pyramid Lake, Walker Lake, Stillwater National Wildlife Refuge, and the Truckee, Carson, Walker and Humboldt Rivers. One night will be spent in Winnemucca and two nights in Fallon.

Railroad Valley and the Pancake Range on October 20-22. 1 credit. Classroom meeting is Friday at the Ely Great Basin College Campus, Room 116 from 6-9 pm. Travel on Saturday and Sunday to examine lake features, hot and cold springs, and super volcanoes. Many stops include the Big Warm Spring, artesian wells, and the Lunar Crater Volcanic Field. Two nights will be spent in Ely. Participants must be registered and complete required Team Travel and Class Waiver forms one week prior to class. Travel is at student’s expense. All maps, charts, and discussions will be provided. Attendees must provide their own reliable transportation-preferably with four wheel drive. Camera, binoculars, and other outdoor gear are recommended.

For more information or field trip details call Veronica Nelson, Ely Center Director at 775 289-3589 or course instructor John Breitrick at 775 238-0508.

