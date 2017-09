By







Kindergarten students are exhibiting their love of literacy. Mrs. Coleman, Learning Bridge’s Kindergarten teacher gives her students the chance to explore all types of reading material.

Love of the printed word was obvious as these three students were enjoying their time interacting with one another and their classmates.

Learning Bridge combines CeLL (California Early Literacy Learning) strategies and Core Knowledge Language Arts Program to create an exciting and positive learning envirorment.