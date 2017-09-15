White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 4-Sept. 10 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

SEPTEMBER 4

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and no problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: Officer received a report of a dog at large that was acting aggressive towards the reporting party. The owner of the dog was contacted and advised to keep his dog contained.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: Officer received a report of several ATV’S being ridden on the roadway. The area was patrolled, but the ATV’S were not located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE BURGLARY: Reporting party stated that several days ago he observed an unknown person running from his home. He stated that when he entered his home it appeared that some items had been disturbed, but nothing was missing. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer reported that he observed a large amount of garbage in the back of a vehicle. Officer is attempting to contact the owner of the property and advise him to remove the garbage.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located an open door on a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The area was patrolled, but the person was not at home.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of two juveniles who had entered into a school building when the school was closed. Officer contacted the juveniles along with their parents. A report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop Gennaire M. Harris age 49 of Las Vegas was arrested for basic speed and DUI.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS NOISE: City — the area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

New bookings: Gennaire M. Harris / Basic speed and DUI / Bail $1,040.

SEPTEMBER 5

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer observed a dog that was chasing a vehicle on a city street. Officer contacted the owner of the dog and she was issued a citation for dog at large and failure to license her dog.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer received a report of two lots in the White Pine County area that had disabled trailers and vehicles on them. The owners of the properties will be contacted and advised to remove the items.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that he was not intoxicated. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PRIVATE PROPERTY ACCIDENT: Richard Mike of Ely was operating a vehicle and was backing up. He failed to see a vehicle behind him being driver by Christina Craine of McGill. Mike’s vehicle struck Craine’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The person was contacted and she was fine.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE GUN SHOTS: City — officer reported that the noise was construction workers working in the area.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who was just resting while riding his bicycle. No problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL BITE: Reporting party stated that he was working in an alfalfa field when he noticed a coyote laying in the field. He stated that he went to move the coyote when it bite him and ran off. The reporting party received medical attention at the hospital.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: James W. Crigger of Ruth was operating a four wheeler on a dirt road near the Lackawanna Hot Spring. He failed to maintain control of the vehicle causing it over turn. Crigger was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Investigation into the accident continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who had been evicted form an apartment, but had failed to vacate. The person was contacted and advised to leave. He complied.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS PHONE CALL: City — reporting party stated that she has received several phone calls from an unknown person who keeps asking her personal information. She was advised to block the caller’s number and to discontinue her contact with him.

REPORT OF AN ATL: City — reporting party stated that he was unable to locate his wife and felt that she may have been kidnaped. Officer reported that the wife was located and no other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A LOST AN FOUND ITEM: City — reporting party located a backpack at a local park. Officer reported that the backpack was returned to its owner.

REPORT OF A PROWLER: City — reporting party stated that he heard some strange noises around his home. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that she heard a strange noise on her front porch and now the porch light won’t work. Officer reported that the light had burned out, which he replaced for the reporting party. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the individuals involved and reported that a mother and daughter had an argument over the use of a cell phone. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that a vehicle was blocking her driveway. The owner of the vehicle was contacted and advised to move her car. She complied.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Nikkey J. Bronson age 29 of Ely was arrested on a probation violation.

New bookings: Nikkey J. Bronson / Probation violation / No bailEdwina McKay / Hawthorne Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $517. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

SEPTEMBER 6

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer patrolled the area, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A VEHICLE PARKED IN AN ALLEYWAY: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle and advised him to remove it. He advised that the vehicle had broken down and he was waiting for parts. The vehicle was then red tagged for removal.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer contacted the owner of the property and advised her to remove the garbage and disabled vehicles from her property.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that he allowed a friend to stay with him for several days and when the friend left he stole several items from his home. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE RUNAWAY: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who had possibly ran away with another juvenile. Officer reported that the juvenile was located at school and no other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Officer contacted the person and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that she had an argument with her daughter and the daughter was threatening to harm herself. Officer reported that the daughter was taken to the E.R. for medical assistance.

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the occupant of the home and advised him to turn his music down. He complied.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that he had given an individual a ride to a local business. He stated that he went into the business and when he returned to his vehicle the individual was gone along with the money from his wallet which he had left in the car. The reporting party didn’t know the name of the person whom he had given a ride. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that her older child was threatening to harm her other child. The reporting party was advised to obtain counselling for her child.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF A DOG PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several dogs were running at large and that the dogs had attacked her dog. The owner of the dogs was contacted and he was issued a citation for dog at large.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who stated that a family member had come to the residence to pick up a person and was knocking on the door and was getting no response. The family member then began knocking louder which caused the disturbance. Officer reported that no other problems were located.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A COURT ORDER: City — officer contacted the reporting party and advised her that the court order hadn’t been served. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New bookings: Sandra Dobbs/ Failure to maintain lane, open container of alcohol in a vehicle and DUI / Bail $1,290. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

SEPTEMBER 7

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City — officer received a report of an intoxicated person walking in the roadway. The person was contacted and advised to stay out of the road. He complied.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that his companies front end loader was parked at a local gravel pit. While it was parked and unattended someone broke a window on the loader. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: Reporting party stated that he could hear a female yelling, but wasn’t sure where the noise was coming from. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and it was red tagged for removal.

REPORT OF AN ATL: City — reporting party stated that she dropped her grandson off at a local park. When she went to pick him up he refused to go with her. Officers patrolled the area, but the grandson was not located.

REPORT OF A LOT AND FOUND WALLET: Officer reported that the owner of the wallet was contacted and the item will be returned.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle Alexander Carrillo age 24 of Las Vegas was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a tenant whom he rented from wanted his security deposit back and he refuse to give it to him. The reporting party wanted the incident documented in case of further problems. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — officer reported that a vehicle had struck a sign and the operator of the vehicle had fled the area. Officer located the vehicle and operator and identified him as Aaron Reese of Cherry Creek. Reese was issued a citation for hit and run property damage.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and reported that he was not intoxicated. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Cameron Draper age 25 of Ely was arrested on a District Court warrant.

REPORT OF A FIRE: The report was given to the Fire Department.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen an article of clothing from his duffel bag. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had come to her home several days ago and was selling insurance. She found the person to be suspicious. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that his doorbell rang on his home, but when he went to the door no one was there. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

New bookings: Alexander Carrillo/Driving suspended/ Bail $985. Cameron Draper / Ely District Court warrant, contempt of court /No bail

SEPTEMBER 8

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Keeley Lowrance age 31 of Garden Valley, ID was arrest on an Ely Justice Court warrant.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: City — the report was given to NDOW

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City— Patricia Marques of Ely reported that while her vehicle was parked and unoccupied another vehicle had left its lane of travel and struck her car. The striking vehicle fled the scene. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. During the officers investigation no problems were located.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: City — officer reported that the order hadn’t been served no violation had occurred.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer contacted the person who stated that she was fine and needed no assistance.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person who might be carrying a concealed weapon. The individual was contacted and no firearms were located.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer reported that the property owner had several disabled vehicles in his yard. The property owner will be contacted and advised to remove them

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City — Jason Jablonsky of Ely reported that while his vehicle was parked at a local business another vehicle had stuck it. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Marjorie Hecker of Ely was operating a vehicle at the corner of Ave E and Great Basin Blvd. She failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle being operated by Ricky Garcia Jr of McGill. Hecker’s vehicle struck Garcia’s vehicle causing damage. An accident report was completed and Hecker was issued a citation for failure to yield.

REPORT OF STOLEN PROPERTY: Reporting party stated that a firearm had been stolen from his home. The reporting party stated that he believes that a past roommate had stolen the gun. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Officer located the vehicle and reported that it had a flat tire and the owner was making arraignments to have it repaired.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person who was causing a disturbance at a local bar. The person was contacted and advised to leave the establishment. He complied.

New bookings: Keeley Lowrance/ Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $292. Malorie K. Davis / Ely Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $5,000. Brittany S. Slight / Serving time

SEPTEMBER 9

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Cameron Varney age 24 of McGill was arrested on a probation violation.

REPORT OF POSSIBLE DRUG USE: City — officer received a report of possible drug use at a local apartment. Officers searched the apartment and no illegal drugs were located.

REPORT OF A GOAT PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that the neighbor’s goats were in his yard. The neighbor was contacted and the goats were removed.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer received a report of a person who was making threats to harm himself. The person was contacted who denied making any threats. He was advised on how to obtain help.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person who threw a beer can at a passing vehicle. The person was contacted and advised to stop his rude behavior. He denied the allegation. New bookings Cameron Varney / Probation violation / No bail

SEPTEMBER 10

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that her renters had moved out of her home and they owed her money for past rent. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT: City —Edwin Spear of Ely reported that his vehicle was parked and unattended when it was struck by another vehicle. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF LOST AND FOUND BICYCLES: Officer located two abandoned bicycles at a local park. The bikes were placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF AN ABANDONED VEHICLE: Officer contacted the owner of the vehicle who stated that it had broken down. He was advised to remove it from the area.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that his juvenile son had used his credit card without his permission. The juvenile admitted to using the credit card. A report will be sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that her ex-husband is harassing her by coming to her place of work and making comments to her about child custody. Officer is attempting to contact the ex-husband.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that her juvenile daughter was having contact with another juvenile whom she is prohibited from seeing. Officer reported that the other juvenile involved had left the area. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Jose Andrade of Yakima, WA was operating a semi-truck and was backing up. The trailer he was towing stuck a power line causing damage to the items on the trailer and the power line. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that his girlfriend’s ex-husband is harassing him. Officer contacted the ex-husband and advised him to stop his contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a vehicle had ran over his mail box. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF INJURED DOGS: Officer received a report of two dogs that had gotten into a fight. The owners of the dogs was contacted and advised of the problem.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that she broke up with her girlfriend, but her ex-girlfriend is now harassing her. Officer contacted the ex-girlfriend and advised her to stay away from the reporting party.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that during a traffic stop Shoshana M. Kennedy age 21 of Ely was arrested for DUI and open container of alcohol.

REPORT OF A CUSTODY PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he recently broke up with his girlfriend and he doesn’t want their child in common around his ex-girlfriends new boyfriend. Officer advised the reporting party that it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer patrolled the area, but no disturbance was located.

REPORT OF SOMEONE SHOOTING AFTER DARK: The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

New bookings: Shoshana M. Kennedy/DUI and open container of alcohol / Bail $1,215.