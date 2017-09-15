White Pine girls volleyball and golf

By







White Pine High’s volleyball team opened its league schedule last weekend hosting Yerington and Silver Stage. And they got a lion-sized task in the first outing, facing four-time defending 2A Northern League champion Yerington.

All went pretty much as it has in the past, the Ladycats losing to the Lions 3-1. The White Pine girls have not beaten Yerington in at least five years and are now 0-11 against them. Scores in the Friday match were 16-25, 19-25, 25-22 and 10-25.

On Saturday, the girls faced Silver Stage, a team they have not lost to since 2010 and came away with a 3-0 victory by scores of 25-13, 25-13, 25-14. Coach Kenna Almberg was not available for comment.

This week, the girls played a match Sept. 12 at Wells and this Friday and Saturday take a road trip to play matches at North Tahoe and Incline.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Ladycats host defending 1A state champion Pahranagat Valley in the first of two matches this season. They next one will be Oct. 25 in Alamo. In matches with North Incline, White Pine is 4-0 with the Highlanders, having only lost one game in any set, 27-25 back in 2013. Against Incline, the girls have a 6-1 lead, and have won the last three meetings.

In other girl’s sports news, golf coach Emily Munk reported the team played at Wells Sept. 7, “struggled a bit, but ended up fairly well. Daziah Nicholls scored a 130, Alyssa Zehr scored a 139, which was a huge improvement over her previous week’s score, Michaela Llona scored a 143 and Monique Formica scored a 156. This was the first tournament for Michaela and Monique, and they did pretty well considering nerves and anxiety.”

The girls played at West Wendover on Sept. 13 at Toana Vista Golf Course, and are scheduled to play Sept. 21 at the Ruby View Golf Course in Elko.