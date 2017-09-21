By







Josef Drain was born September 3, 1997 in Ely, Nevada, and took his final ride on his horse to join his mother in heaven on September 14, 2017. He grew up in McGill, Nevada and graduated from Steptoe Valley High School in 2015, and was a member of the United Methodist Church.

Josef loved horses , and was a dedicated member of the Ghost Riders in Ely, where he loved reenacting robbing the Ghost Train. He was also member of the Pony Express Re-Riders organization. Josef also volunteered with the ICS-Sunnyside Program, and was a great example and mentor for all the kids who participated.

Josef is survived by his family; his dad, Mark Drain of McGill, Nevada; his father, Eric (Lisa) Lawrence, sister, Lauren Yourdon and niece Brennan of Mukilteo, Washington; and brother Robert Drain of Reno, Nevada.

He is also survived by Grandmother Iris Drain of Paden City, West Virginia; Uncle Jimmy (Kim) Drain of Paden City; Uncle Robert (Sharon) Drain of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; Uncle Kenny (Mary) Drain of Pennsboro, West Virginia; and Great-Aunt Howardean and Jerry Larson of McGill, Nevada and many cousins.

Josef is reunited in heaven with his mom, Peggy Jo Drain; grandparents Leo and Mary (Mo) Burkhart, Uncle Leland (Tick) Burkhart, grandfather Lowell Drain, and many others who welcomed him with loving, open arms.

Josef was a warm, loving, and kind young man. His passing has created a giant hole in our hearts. He will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him, and shared in one of his huge hugs and his beautiful smile. We will always love you, Josef, and we will never forget you!

Please give your mom, Peggy Drain, a big hug for us. We know she is holding you tightly now and forever!

A celebration of Josef’s life will be held on Saturday, October 7 at 1 p.m. at Ely United Methodist Church at their new facility at 1100 South Pioche Highway. The church is located just south of Cedar Park West in Ely, Nevada. Those attending are asked to wear casual or western clothing.

A luncheon will follow services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to ICS-Sunnyside c/o Leota Johnson P.O. Box 157 Lund, NV 89317 or Steptoe Valley High School at 700 Aultman Street, Ely, NV 89301.

Also, in honor of Josef Drain, please share a smile, a hug, and be kind to all.