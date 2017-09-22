County Commission proclaims Public Lands Day on September 30

By







0 shares

ELY—The White Pine County Commission Wednesday proclaimed September 30 National Public Lands Day – the declaration coming one day after the Lund Town Council expressed support for this year’s event, the cleanup of an illegal dumpsite south of the community.

The one-third mile long dump on county and public lands contains virtually everything from household garbage to home furnishings.

Fourteen-year-old Lund resident and Life Scout Skyler Carter is spearheading the NPLD cleanup as his Eagle Scout Service Project to earn his Eagle Scout Award. Aided by community members, Skyler is already loading into dumpsters for removal many of the larger, heavier items.

The Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and National Park Service support Skyler and encourage county residents to join agency managers and staff on Saturday, Sept. 30 to finish the job and help Skyler achieve his goal.

Signs will lead to the project location. Event hours are 8 am to 1 pm. A barbeque will follow at the old Lund schoolhouse beginning at 1:30 pm. Work clothes are advised. Gloves and a NPLD t-shirt will be provided.

Call the BLM at (775) 289-1800 to learn more or volunteer.

National Public Lands Day is the nation’s largest, single-day volunteer effort for public lands and brings together hundreds of thousands of individual and organizational volunteers to help restore America’s public lands.