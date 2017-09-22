You are here: Home / Lifestyle / D.E.N. Word of the Day Winners

Emma Caldwell in 1st grade has won twice this year. Aiden Harrison in 4th grade won today for the first time ever! We are so proud of all of our students and the hard work they put in each day. Way to be Leaders in Me.

