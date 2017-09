By







The Ely Elks Lodge will have their annual Octoberfest dinner and party on Saturday, October 7th at the Elks Lodge. Doors will open at 5:00 pm and dinner will be served at 6:00 pm.

There will also be Bingo at 6:30 pm for all attending. Brats, Sauerkraut, potato salad, vegetables and dessert will be served with plenty of beer to wash it down.

Admission is $12.00 per person and RSVP is requested by all before October 4. Please call 289-4904, 293-0107 or 293-0809 for RSVP and tickets.