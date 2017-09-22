Learning Bridge learning science

By







Learning Bridge 4th grade class experienced a very rewarding hands on science lesson, merging Next Generation Science Standards with Learning Bridge Core Knowledge Science Curriculum.

Mrs. Bybee class is studying the respiratory and circulatory systems, as part of this study they were able to dissect parts of a pig and explore these systems.

Mrs. Bybee states that the critical thinking and exploration lend itself to a great lesson which showed how the two systems work together.

A special thank you to Amanda Kelly-Chivers for donating time to help with this activity. Angie Petersen a health professional also a parent who was able to instruct the students on how life choices could cause damage to their respiratory and circulatory systems.