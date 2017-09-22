By







By Meg Rhoads

Race the Rails to Become Annual Event

Saturday September 9th may have stared out a bit rainy but it ended up the perfect day for a great bike race.

Total registration ended with 55 bikers registered. Two were unable to attend and two decided against riding due to the rain. 27 road bikers, including one tandem bike, and 24 mountain bikers loaded up their bikes on to the train for a very unique start to this fun race. Each racer received a t-shirt, swag bag, train ticket and BBQ ticket. Everyone who finished the race received an amazing 3D medal. All 51 riders completed their respective courses. After the race was over a BBQ and kid’s triathlon were held at the depot and kids that participated in the triathlon received a smaller version of the race medal. Everyone seemed to have a wonderful time and each person I had the opportunity to talk to said they would definitely be back and would be bring more people with them. Out of the 55 registered 27 were from out of town. We had riders from the Las Vegas area, Reno and Lincoln County in Nevada as well as Utah, California and Idaho. All of the postrace surveys, that have been received so far, indicate that everyone who participated this year is planning on returning next year and most plan on bringing more friends and family with them. It was wonderful to see all of the smiles as riders crossed the finish line. There have been a lot of suggestions for next year, such as a rib cook off, live band and celebration that goes into the evening. Our goal is to make this a family friendly event for locals and visitors.

Next year’s event will be held Saturday, September 8th and we look forward to growing this event further.