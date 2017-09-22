Rodeo Club hosting rodeo this weekend

By







The White Pine High School and Middle School Rodeo Club will be hosting a rodeo this Friday and Saturday at the White Pine Fairgrounds.

The .22 Rifle and Trap shoot will begin at 7:00 a.m (Ice Plant Canyon and The Trap Range for shooting events). The rodeo will begin Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday at 8:00 a.m.

Several different events will be taking place such as the Jr. Bareback Steer Riding, team roping, chute dogging, saddle bronc, girls & boys Breakaway events, barrel racing, goat tying, steer wrestling, bullriding and several other events. These events will be taking place in the large arena and track. Saturday night after the rodeo, Fast Cash Rode Productions will be putting on a roping event, pick one draw, two for $75.00 per person. There will be a food concession, and several vendors at the event such as Country Chic Boutique, Scentsy, Wild Rags & Watermelon, and many other vendors. Be sure to check it out this weekend.