Courtesy photo

Robinson Mine assisted in the transportation and staging of a large mineral specimen to the Ruth Miner’s Rock Project headed by Mary Sorenson, lifelong resident of Ruth, Nevada. The rock displayed in the park serves as a memento to the fallen miners of the area from 1877 to modern times. Mary’s research supports 101 fallen miners within the Robinson District during this time frame. A memorial plaque of the men’s names will soon be installed onto the rock. Thank you to Fred Sanders, Mine Operations Manager, for all of his and his department’s help with this community project. Pictured from left to right: Jeff Ogden, Manuel Reynoso, Mike Bilbao, and Tim Ball