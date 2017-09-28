Dorothy Carrick passed away September 24, 2017. She was 96. Dorothy was born December 28, 1920 in Ely, Nevada to Albert and Rosina Diullo.
She was a White Pine County High School graduate. Dorothy married J.M. Carrick on December 3, 1944. She worked for Nevada National Bank and Bank of America for 22 years.
Dorothy was a life member of B.P.O Does and served on White Pine Election Board. She also volunteered for Pink Ladies, D.E.N. Elementary School, and Blood Drives. She enjoyed fishing at Ruby Marshes with family and friends. She also enjoyed reading.
She is survived by her son, Joe (Linda) Carrick and daughter, Janice (Wayne) Maxwell, four grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, two brothers, Gene and Marion, and one grandchild, Nicole.
The Recitation of the Rosary will be conducted September 28, 2017 at Mountain Vista Chapel at 6:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 29, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 12:00 pm with Father John McShane Officiating.
Interment will follow Mass at the Ely City Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Richard Carrick, Robert Nichols, Gene Diullo, Ryan Maxwell, Jay Terry, Bill Wilson.
Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Carrick, John Beck, Wayne Maxwell, Eddie Thomas, Tim Carrick, Mike Carrick.
The family suggests Memorial donations be made in her name to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church PO Box 151026 Ely, NV 89315
Joe and Janice my condolences for the loss of your Mom. May she rest in peace.
🕊💕⛪️🦋 Beloved grandma Dorothy, my heart love and prayers are with you in blessed paradise as you enter into the glory of our Lord, the angels and saints and hug your beloved granddaughter my sister Nichole , and Marvin in complete joy🙏🏼💕 Memory and life eternal in paradise, may we all hug again in heaven, God bless you always in the name of the father and the son and the Holy Spirit one Lord Jesus amen ⚓️All of our love and condolences🌸To Dorothy”s Family, Love Always, Michele Carson Manos & Family xoxo…
So sorry to hear of Dorothy passing. I have so many fond memories of her and all the time I spent at her home. I love the entire family. They were all a great part of my grade school and high school years. God Bless