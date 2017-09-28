By







Dorothy Carrick passed away September 24, 2017. She was 96. Dorothy was born December 28, 1920 in Ely, Nevada to Albert and Rosina Diullo.

She was a White Pine County High School graduate. Dorothy married J.M. Carrick on December 3, 1944. She worked for Nevada National Bank and Bank of America for 22 years.

Dorothy was a life member of B.P.O Does and served on White Pine Election Board. She also volunteered for Pink Ladies, D.E.N. Elementary School, and Blood Drives. She enjoyed fishing at Ruby Marshes with family and friends. She also enjoyed reading.

She is survived by her son, Joe (Linda) Carrick and daughter, Janice (Wayne) Maxwell, four grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, two brothers, Gene and Marion, and one grandchild, Nicole.

The Recitation of the Rosary will be conducted September 28, 2017 at Mountain Vista Chapel at 6:00 pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on September 29, 2017 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church at 12:00 pm with Father John McShane Officiating.

Interment will follow Mass at the Ely City Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Richard Carrick, Robert Nichols, Gene Diullo, Ryan Maxwell, Jay Terry, Bill Wilson.

Honorary Pallbearers: Robert Carrick, John Beck, Wayne Maxwell, Eddie Thomas, Tim Carrick, Mike Carrick.

The family suggests Memorial donations be made in her name to: Sacred Heart Catholic Church PO Box 151026 Ely, NV 89315