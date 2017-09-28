By







Phillip Jacob Fickes was born February 11, 1940 in Warren, Ohio passed away in his home in Ely NV on September 17, 2017.

He is survived by his daughters, seven grand-children and ten great grand-children,

He was known to all his family and family friends as Puppet Phil.

He was an Air Force veteran, and a self-taught entrepreneur who owned several businesses, linen supply, custodial, and his sign shops.

Through his life he passed on his kindness, helpfulness, sense humor, jokes, and witticisms. He had a passion and love for puppetry and to entertain children. He created puppets and scripts to teach children life skills through fables and stories. He then expanded his entertainment knowledge by learning magic and balloon art. He loved to see the inquisitive looks and smiles on all the faces when he did his sleight of hand or his banana trick and all those balloons… a child would ask him for a special balloon character and he would figure out how to make it for them.

Puppet Phil loved his community of Ely. One of his favorite places to visit was the Economy Drug Store where he would catch up with his friends over ice cream and coffee. You could often find him at the library, preparing to conduct a magic show or a puppet class.

He was always willing to help; he became part of the St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church, Lions Club, and the Ely Renaissance Society. He was a motivating and giving person and he loved to get the community moving by helping with the annual Halloween event, dressing as Uncle Sam and handing out flag pins during the 4th of July events.

Puppet Phil’s memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 7 at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. A Puppet Phil style reception will follow directly after his memorial service at the Bristlecone Convention Center.

Bring your favorite Puppet Phil story and enjoy some of his favorite foods.