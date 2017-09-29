Celebrating 70 years together

By







Philip James Carter and Ludean Hendrix Carter just celebrated their 70th Wedding Anniversary.

They were married on Sept. 19, 1947, in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and look forward to an eternal marriage together, forever, in the hereafter. They have lived in White Pine County their entire lives. Together they have helped to build a 5 generation family business, “Carter Agri-Systems, Carter Cattle Company and Carter Alfalfa Farms.

They have loved serving their God, our community, our schools, and their friends and family. They are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints of the Lund Ward, Ely Nevada Stake.

They are the parents of two children, 10 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren with 2 more to join them in November.

They have been an inspiration to others throughout their lives.

A marriage with enduring love is more precious than the diamond it started with.