New hotel in proposed planning stages

By







0 shares

The Ely Times

A proposed hotel is due to break ground in the Spring of 2018. Bert Woywod has big plans for a future hotel to be located right next to the property at the Prospector.

With a recent study of the Prospector RV Park showing a decline in business he thought it would be in his best interest to use this parcel that is approximately 1.3 acres for a franchised hotel.

His choice for a franchised hotel is a Holiday Inn Express brand. Holiday Inn whose parent company is IHG is the second largest hotel chain in the world, with millions of club members.

The estimated cost of this project, not counting the real estate will be approximately $10 to $12 million. Woywod has been working with an architect firm out of Salt Lake City. Woywod said he has secured all of the financing without any help from investors. Woywod came to Ely in 1993 and says that one of his goals has been to help grow the community.

“I have owned and improved many local properties, most importantly I’ve always maintained the philosophy that the money made in Ely needs to stay in Ely.”

The Holiday Inn Express would be a 100-room, non-gaming, and smoke free hotel, that would also bring the opportunity of employing 32 people, assisting with job growth as well. Additional revenue would also be a financial benefactor for the Tourism and Recreation Board by having an additional hotel to collect room tax on.

But there are still several steps that need to be completed with this project.

One is a request to the City of Ely for an abandonment of part of the street on Avenue D from Highway 93 to 16th street east.

This would be to accommodate the additional parking for hotel guests. Woywod said this is non-negotiable and critical to the success of this project.

When a phone call was made to the citys building official Brad Christensen to inquire if any permits have been applied for, he noted that no contact has been made with him.

Applying for permits is a lengthy process that includes the state health and fire inspectors in addition to placing this project on the city council, and building and planning commission’s agendas. Christensen said that it’s not as easy as it sounds either.

Nevada Revised Statutes in addition to City Ordinance’s have to be applied. Jason Woywod, Bert’s son said that attorney Richard Sears is working on the details of the documents required to present to the City Council.

Sears office was contacted and the Ely Times was informed that Mr. Sears is still completing paperwork for this project.

Woywod said “We’re really excited to bring the prestigious Holiday Inn franchise to our community, you build it and they will come really applies to the travel business. The more quality accommodations we have, the more travelers will decide to stay overnight in Ely. It will definitely enhance the image of Ely.”