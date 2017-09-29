RNDC gets grant to address affordable housing

By







Special to The Ely Times

Congressma Ruben J. Kihuen announced a USDA Rural Development Grant in the amount of $3,150 for the Rural Nevada Development Corp. (RNDC) ,located in White Pine County.

“I am thankful for this grant that will improve the facilities of the Rural Nevada Development Corporation, a non-profit agency that does so much to address affordable housing, down payment assistance, homeowner rehabilitation and small business alternative lending practices in rural Nevada. Our rural counties are often left behind when it comes to federal resources that improve the lives of rural Nevadans. I am committed to working with agencies like the USDA to make sure our state receives resources that help our rural communities thrive.”

Nevada was one of the states that were hardest hit by the subprime mortgage crisis.