Sahara Motors and Sheriff’s Dept. team up for Toys for Tots

By







0 shares

Sahara Motors of Ely and White Pine County Sheriff’s Department are teaming up this year with the hopes of bringing every child in White Pine County a joyful holiday season.

Even though the season of giving is still a few months away, we are trying hard to ensure that all families in need are given the ability to offer their children the exciting Christmas morning they so deserve.

In exchange for each new and unopened child’s toy with a value of $5.00 or more, brought to Sahara Motors Ely, you will be entered in our holiday drawing. There are many prizes to be won, and winners will be announced on Facebook live on Friday, December 15, 2017.

We look forward to assisting our community not only over the holidays, but year round. So won’t you please join us in making a child’s holiday wish come true?

Sahara Motors Ely, 585 N. McGill Hwy., Ely, NV 89301, 775-289-4473.