Sanders Teacher of the Month at Learning Bridge school

September 29, 2017 By 1 Comment

The Learning Bridge Charter School Teacher of the Month for September is Mrs. Mary Ann Sanders.  This is Mrs. Sanders second year with Learning Bridge, 26th year in her teaching career.  She came to Ely after teaching  for 5 years at Antofagasta International School in Chile.  Prior to teaching in Chile, she taught 19 years in New Mexico and in Arizona.  Mrs. Sanders has experience teaching pre-school through 8th grade.

Mrs. Sanders raises the bar high for her students both academically and behaviorally.  Daily, she goes above and beyond the require hours. Arriving at dawn and eating with her students modeling lunch time manners.

We are so thankful Mrs. Sanders has joined the Learning Bridge Family and celebrate with her as the September Learning Bridge Teacher of the month.

  1. Bernadett Sena says:
    September 29, 2017 at 8:45 pm

    Mrs. Sanders is truly a blessing to this community and our children!

