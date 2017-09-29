Swetich attends FBI Academy

By







Special to The Ely Times

Detective Sergeant Jaime Swetich with the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office returned last week after attending the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia.

The FBI National Academy is internationally known for its academic excellence. The academy is an intense 10-week academy that focuses on advanced communications, leadership, and fitness training for selected officers.

Swetich said the application took approximately a year to complete, finalize and get the approval to attend. The process included a letter, application, background check with the FBI, physical fitness entry exam, and a final face to face interview with a FBI agent and took a year to get through, before being accepted.

Swetich was accepted and left for the academy on July 9. Many of the law enforcement who attended had 21 years or more of law enforcement experience, and their average age were late 30s to early 40s. Swetich has been with the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for 21 years this October.

Swetich was able to receive instruction in legal issues for command level officers, overview of forensic science for police administrators, behavioral science for law enforcement, emotional intelligence and fitness in law enforcement.

Swetich graduated on Sept. 15 along with 224 other law enforcement graduates, who consisted of men and women from 48 states, 22 international countries, five military organizations and six federal civilian organizations.

Training for the program is provided by the FBI Academy instructional staff, Special Agents, and other staff members holding advanced degrees, many of whom are recognized internationally in their fields of expertise. The academy was also associated with the University of Virginia. Swetich earned 17 college credits during the 10 week academy.

Swetich graduated in the 269th session and joins an alumni now of 50,365 graduates from when the FBI National Academy began in 1935. Swetich said “being there was a lifetime experience, it was a lot tougher than I anticipated,” especially after finding out the curriculum had been revamped three years prior to his attendance.

“The historical sites that I was able to explore during my off time while I was there was also an amazing experience. Being able to attend the academy was the best thing I’ve done professionally in my career,” Swetich said.