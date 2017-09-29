White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







0 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 18-Sept. 24. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

SEPTEMBER 18

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer reported that Lawrence A. Gomez of Ely was operating a vehicle traveling on County Road 44A. Gomez stated that his vehicle lost traction on the dirt road causing it to leave the roadway and over turn. An accident report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen a firearm from his vehicle. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Nathan Mingo of McGill was operating a vehicle traveling on Great Basin Blvd. Mingo stated that a deer entered into the roadway and collided into his vehicle, causing damage. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that someone had parked a trailer on her property and she wanted the trailer moved. The owner of the trailer was contacted and advised to remove it off the property.

REPORT OF AN INJURED PERSON: City — officer received a report of an individual who walked into a local business laid down on the floor and claimed that he had been shot. When officers arrived they observed that the person had not been shot. It appeared that he was intoxicated. He was taken to the E.R. by ambulance.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Camilla S. Berry age 35 of Ely was arrested for DUI drugs and under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A 911 HANG UP: City — the caller was contacted who stated that she had accidently dialed 911. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — the dog was transported to the Ely Dog Pound.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was trespassing at a local casino. The person was contacted and advised to leave the property.

REPORT OF A SUICIDAL SUBJECT: City — officer contacted the person who stated that he did want to harm himself. The person was taken to the E.R. for medical assistance.

New bookings: Camilla S. Berry / DUI Drugs and under the influence of a controlled substance/ Bail $45,000. Tiffney L. Hawkins/ Justice Court Henderson Township warrant, contempt of court /Bail $2,068/Driving revoked and expired registration / Bail $985.

SEPTEMBER 19

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — officer contacted the juveniles that were involved and both stated that they were just messing around. No other problems were located.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an indidvual had entered into her place of business and had stolen an item. The individual had left the area. Officers are attempting to locate the person to issue him a citation for petit larceny.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DEER: Officer located the deer and reported that the deer was able to walk away from the area.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual was removing property from his sister home. The reporting party stated that his sister was not home, but her roommate was removing her property. Officer contacted the roommate who stated that she was removing the trash from the residence. No problems were located.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: Reporting party stated that his wife who had recently passed away had been convinced by a family member to sign over money in a bank account to the family member. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that she witnessed a subject push and scream at another person. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: Officer received a report of a vehicle accident on the Hamilton Stage Road near Elko County. Elko County Sheriff’s Office advised they would handle the call due to its location.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — officer received a report of a construction vehicle that had its head light on, but the construction workers had gone home for the day.

REPORT OF A BATTERY: City — reporting party stated that for an unknown reason an individual just walked up to him and punched him. Officers have identified the other person involved and are attempting to locate him.

REPORT OF TRESPASSERS: Reporting party stated that she observed an individual walking around her property. The area was patrolled, but no one was located.

New bookings: Brandon C. Neibauer / Serving time

SEPTEMBER 20

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — officer reported that he located a broken window on a closed business. Officer reported that a beer bottle had been thrown through the window. The care taker of the property was contacted and advised of the damage.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — reporting party stated that several intoxicated subjects were causing a disturbance at a local restaurant. The individuals were contacted and advised to keep the peace.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into his vehicle and stole several tools and some diesel fuel. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF FOUND DRUGS: City — reporting party stated that she received a donation of food items and inside the box there were several pills. The pills were collected and destroyed.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer received a report of a residence that had numerous disabled vehicles parked on the property. The owner of the property was contacted and advised to have the vehicles removed.

REPORT OF A STOLEN VEHICLE: Reporting party stated that someone had stolen his vehicle that had been parked in front of his home. Officer reported that the vehicle was located several blocks away. The vehicle was returned to the owner.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: False alarm.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City —officer reported that he observed a female laying in a parking lot of a motel. Officer contacted the female who was intoxicated. She claimed she had been battered by her boyfriend. Officer investigated the incident and reported that no battery had occurred. The parties involved separated for the day.

REPORT OF AN ANIMAL PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several cows that had no water. The cows were checked and they had plenty of food and water.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: Reporting party stated that her neighbor’s dog is constantly running at large. The owner of the dog will be issued a citation for dog at large when he is located.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZARD: Officer received a report of road construction signs that had blown into the roadway. The area was patrolled, but no problems were located.

New bookings: Timothy Rigali/Driving suspended, expired registration, and failure to yield right of way/Bail $715. / Lincoln County Justice Court warrant X 2 contempt of court / Bail $1,345./ Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

SEPTEMBER 21

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The owner of a residence accidentally set off the alarm.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: The reporting party had not heard from her husband for several days, who had been hunting in the area. The hunter was later located.

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City – a student was deemed a habitual truant and was issued a citation. The report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed an unknown person had stolen money from various fee collection areas on Forest Service property. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a female subject was causing a disturbance inside a local business. The female was contacted and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A COMPLAINT: The reporting party claimed a male was using cats to train his dogs to track. The male was contacted and advised about the complaint.

REPORT OF THREATS: The reporting party claimed his ex-wife had been calling and harassing him. He was advised to block her on his phone.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Nichole Jordan, of California, was turning at a controlled intersection, when Mary Locke, of Ely, attempted to drive through the intersection at the same time. This caused Jordan’s vehicle to strike Locke’s vehicle. A report was completed.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: The reporting party claimed a branch from his neighbor’s tree fell on his truck. The incident was documented.

New Bookings: Travis Brown/ Temporary hold for Parole and Probation

SEPTEMBER 22

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an intoxicated person causing a disturbance at a local bar. When officers arrived the person had left the area.

REPORT OF A LITTERING: Reporting party stated that someone had dumped some tree branches near his property. Officer documented the incident and reported that it was unknown who left the branches in that area.

REPORT OF UNWANTED PHONE CALLS: City — reporting party stated that she has been receiving phone calls from an unknown person. She advised that the caller said she is behind on her taxes and needs to pay them. The reporting party was advised it was a scam and to discontinue any conversations with the caller.

REPORT OF A SEARCH AND RESCUE CALL OUT: Search and Rescue responded to an incident that several pine nut pickers were in need of assistance due to the snow storm that had blanketed the White Pine County area. Officer reported that contact was made with one of the individuals who stated that no assistance was needed.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer received a report of an individual who had numerous disabled vehicles in his yard. The person was contacted and served notice that the vehicle needed to be removed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and no problems were reported.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that during a traffic stop Michael Halsey age 47 of Salt Lake City, UT was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZARD: City — officer located a tree limb that had fallen in the roadway. The item was removed.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several people are living in his home and he wants them out. He was advised on how to proceed with the eviction process.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE DRUNK DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

New bookings: Michael Halsey / Cell phone use and driving suspended / Bail $470. Juan C. Garcia / Good Springs Township warrant, contempt of court / Bail $395. / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

SEPTEMBER 23

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: City — reporting party stated that he had an argument with his girlfriend and she left the casino they were at and he hasn’t been able to locate her. Officer later reported that the girlfriend was located at her residence.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — officer received a purse that had been left at a local casino. Officer will contact the owner of the person and return it to her.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: Reporting party stated that someone had broken a window on a local business. Officer reported that someone had thrown several rocks through the window. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A TRAFFIC HAZARD: City — officer received a report of a semi-truck that was blocking the roadway. When the officer arrived the semi-truck had left the area.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City — reporting party stated that an individual keeps driving by her home. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that he was notified by his landlord that he is behind on his rent and that he is being evicted. The reporting party was advised it was a civil problem.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the children and reported that they were fine.

New Bookings: None

SEPTEMBER 24

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer received a report of a loud party that was taking place at a local a residence. During the officers investigation several juveniles were detained who were later released to their guardians. One of the individuals at the gathering was identified as Jimenez R. Delacruz age 43 of Col Centro Mexico. He was arrested on a LA County, California warrant.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that someone had removed his license plate from his vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF ANNOYING PHONE CALLS: City — reporting party stated that she had received several prank phone calls form two young females. Officer contacted the mother of the children who stated that she would address the situation.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had come to her home and made several threats to harm her and her friends. The person was contacted who denied the allegation. He was advised to have no contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A LOST WALLET: City — reporting party stated that she had lost her wallet while scrapping ice of the windshield of her vehicle. The area was searched, but the wallet was not located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: Officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle William Monjar age 57 of McGill was arrested for driving on a revoked license and operating a prohibited vehicle on a roadway.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer located an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who stated that he was fine and that a family member was on her way to provide him assistance.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

New Bookings: Jimenez R. Delacruz /LA County, California warrant / No bail William Monjar/ Driving revoked and operating a prohibited vehicle on a roadway / Bail $430.