Adams and Mabson September Elks students

Jesse L. Adams and Angela K. Mabson have been named Students of the Month for September, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Adams, age 13, is the son of Kimberly Adams of Ely.

Mabson, age 13, is the daughter of Mark and Karen Mabson of McGill. Both are 8th graders at Learning Bridge Charter School.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month. Adams has twice been Student of the Month, active in soccer and placed second in the LBCS science fair. His hobby is cooking.

Mabson has been active in volleyball, choir and student council. She plays the trombone in LBCS band, placed second in the Western Nevada science and engineering fair and received the Earth Innovations special award.

Mabson has also won state and national dance competitions for solo and group dances. Her hobbies are martial arts, contortionist and dance.