BLM Caliente field office selling Christmas tree-cutting permits

CALIENTE—The Bureau of Land Management’s Caliente Field Office is making Christmas tree-cutting permits available to the public. Permits cost $4 each with a limit of 10 per purchaser. Purchase permits in-person at the Caliente Field Office or through the mail.

The field office will conduct over-the-counter sales from Monday, Oct. 2, through noon Friday, Dec. 22, or until all the permits are sold, whichever comes first. The field office is located at 1400 S. Front Street, in Caliente. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The office will also be open to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Saturdays-only, Nov. 25, and Dec. 2 and Dec. 9.

The field office will accept mail-in requests on a “first-come first-serve” basis through Friday, Nov. 17. All mail-in applications must include payment in the form of a check or money order. Please do NOT send cash. Requests should be addressed to the BLM Caliente Field Office, PO Box 237, Caliente, NV 89008, Attn: Christmas Tree Permits. Please allow two weeks for processing. Credit and debit cards are also accepted by calling the field office at 775-726-8100.

Christmas trees may be harvested on all BLM-administered lands except those designated as Wilderness. Only pinion-pine and juniper trees may be harvested. The cutting of all other trees is prohibited.

Permit applications and maps of tree-cutting areas are available at the Caliente Field Office and BLM Southern Nevada District Office located at 4701 North Torrey Pines Drive, in Las Vegas. For more information, call the Caliente Field Office at 775-726-8100.