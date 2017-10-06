Bobcats earn first win

By







It finally came, and in a big way, too. A blowout win for White Pine football to get their first win of the season, 43-6 over visiting North Tahoe last week.

But it didn’t start out all that rosy for the Bobcats, coach Nick Lopez said. “We were driving deep in the red zone on the first possession, got down to the four-yard line and fumbled, and I thought, ‘Oh my, here we go again.’”But not so this time. White Pine regrouped afterwards, stopped the Lakers a couple of times, put together some long scoring drives and fashioned a 21-6 first quarter lead. For the game, the Bobcats played strong and totaled 366 yards on the ground and only 54 yards passing. Lopez said, “We just didn’t have to pass much. I felt if the run was going good, we’ll just keep using it.”

Tyler Whipple was the leading rusher with 124 yards on 16 carries followed by Adam Thuerer with 115 yards on 10 carries. Both scored two rushing touchdowns. Quarterback Devin Starkey didn’t pass much, just 4 of 10 with no touchdowns and no interceptions.“We were playing the way we know we can,” Lopez said. “When the boys want to play, they can play. I told them, when we run the ball hard, this is the positive outcome that happens. It feels good to be the hammer and not the nail.”

Lopez pointed out that kicker Saxtyn Brewster was putting the ball in the end zone on kickoffs and North Tahoe would have to start on the 20-yard line. “They were having to be like we’ve been having to play all season, from behind,” he said,.” and this week, everything came out in our favor.”

The Bobcats (2-4, 1-2) were holding the Lakers most of the time to 3-and-out, except for one time in the first quarter when North Tahoe (3-3, 0-3) scored their only points of the game, but missed the extra point try.

Lopez said he put in most all of his younger players in the fourth quarter and they held the line as well.

On tap this week, is a home game with Silver Stage (1-4, 0-3). The Bobcats shutout the Nighthawks last year 46-0.

Homecoming is scheduled for Oct. 13 hosting Coral Academy from Reno.