Cross Country girls doing well this season

By







0 shares

White Pine’s small girls cross country team has participated in six meets since Aug. 26.

Coaches Darin and Lelsy Stewart said they had a boys team last year also, but their son Samuel graduated, and now there is just the girls team consisting of four athletes, senior Candyce Humphries, junior Anna Kildeberg and freshmen Odessa Stewart and Charity Parry.

Lelsy said the school, “didn’t really put a team together this season until about two weeks before the first meet,” the Red Rock Invitational at Floyd Lamb Park in Las Vegas on a 3-mile course.

Humphries placed 36th in that meet with a time of 27:32. She did considerably better in her next meet, the Larry Burgess Invitational at Sunset Park in Las Vegas, cutting off five seconds and making a personal best for the distance of 22.52. Charity Parry also ran a personal best in 23.54. Odessa Stewart placed 21st with a time of 22.26.

“The team is coming along a lot better than anticipated,” Stewart said. “We are seeing a great improvement in times every meet, a lot of personal bests, sometimes by three to four minutes. Everyone is coming along really well.”

In the UNLV Invitational Sept. 23, Odessa finished with a time of 22.38, establishing a personal record for the 5,000 meters (3.1 miles). Humphries was 23.10 and Parry ran 25.15. No results have been posted yet for Kildeberg.

Coach Stewart said the NIAA is still processing her paperwork.

Last week, the girls ran in the Fernley Roadhill Invitational. Stewart finished third in the race in a time of 23:53. She was the only runner for the Bobcats listed in the final results.

The girls have a meet this Saturday in Henderson, the Falcon Invitational at Foothill High.

The 2A Southern Regionals are in Boulder City Oct. 27, and the State meet at Rancho San Raphael Regional Park in Reno, Nov. 4. Top times statewide for the 5,000 meters for 2A girls at present are Ellen Hirsberg of The Meadows, 19.23, and Ashley Lee of The Meadows, 21.43, both seniors.