GBC hosts Health Sciences open advisement

For anyone interested in learning more about Health Sciences at GBC. Attend Nursing, Radiology, Human Services, & Paramedic Advisement on Oct. 5.

Are you interested in pursuing a degree in nursing, radiology, human services or paramedics? Plan to attend the Open Advisement on Thursday, Oct. 5 from 5:30- 6:30 p.m. in the Greenhaw Technical Arts Building, room 130.

This Open Advisement is also available through interactive video at the following GBC branch locations: Ely GBC Center room 114; Winnemucca GBC Center room 109; Battle Mountain Computer Lab and Pahrump PVC room 113.

If you are just getting started, in the middle of pre-requisites or ready to apply, the Health Sciences Department will be there to provide valuable information for all.

