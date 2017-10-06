Grant funding available for local projects from the Great Basin Heritage area partnership

By







Baker—The Great Basin Heritage Area Partnership (GBHAP) will be accepting applications for its Grant Program through November 1, 2017. GBHAP offers grants for innovative projects that contribute to the mission of protecting and promoting the unique natural and cultural heritage of the Great Basin National Heritage Area (White Pine County, NV and Millard County, UT). Since 2012, GBHAP has awarded more than $625,000 for local projects. These grants have been leveraged for a total community investment of five million dollars. GBHAP supports projects that further one or more of the following heritage area goals:

•Heritage Resource Conservation & Enhancement

•Heritage Education & Interpretation·

•Heritage Tourism & Recreation·

•Community Revitalization

•Partnership Development

Grants of $500-$20,000 will be awarded for eligible projects through a competitive application process with decisions made by December 15, 2017. GBHAP also offers Quick Grants for up to $1,500 to and Transportation Grants (also up to $1,500) for school field trips to the Heritage Area sites; these grants are awarded on a rolling basis. Projects that GBHAP has supported include the Old Capitol Arts & Living History Festival in Fillmore, Utah; the Topaz Museum in Delta, Utah; the Old Sheepherders Gathering in Baker, Nevada; and the White Pine Public Museum in Ely, Nevada. Details and grant application forms are available at www.greatbasinheritage.org/grants.

To learn more about our projects, our partners, or our grants program, call GBHAP at (775) 234-7171 or visit online at www.greatbasinheritage.org.