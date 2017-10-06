Great weekend for Rodeo Club

The Rodeo Club worked really hard to put on their yearly event on Saturday, September 23rd and Sunday, September 24th.
This weekend they will be traveling to Elko for the Rodeo.
Listed below are all of the members of the White Pine Rodeo Clubs average scores for different events.
Barrel Racing (name & average score)
Shay Heckethorn 41.603
Maggie Wines 43.497
Odgers, Catherine 43.922
Adamoli, Kelsey 48.957
Keppner, Khloe, 50.908
Green, Teanna, 43.967
Breakaway Roping
Green, Teanna 103.960
Wines, Maggie 200.00
Odgers, Catherine 200.00
Keppner, Khloe 200.00
Goat Tying
Wines, Maggie 25.430
Pole Bending
Heckethorn, Shay 46.671
Green, Teanna 52.218
Wines, Maggie 48.465
Kepnner, Khloe 56.594
Adamoli, Kelsey 53.443
Wurtz, Noelle 53.336
Osburn, Teagan 132.859
Odgers, Catherine 60.688
Rifle Shoot
Whipple, Tyler – 273
Wines, Maggie – 35
Odgers, Catherine 79
Carson, Tyler – 111
Steer Wrestling
Green, Chace 200
Team Roping
Green, Chace 200
Trap Shooting
Whipple, Tyler 72
Harris, Colton 64
Carson, Tyler 20