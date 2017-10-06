High school gets donation

By







Courtesy photo

White Pine High School welding students were excited to receive their new personal protective equipment provided by Robinson Mine. Making safety a shared culture not only at work, but at home and within the community is one of Robinson’s top priorities. Pictured are Shop Instructors Ted Heggie (far left) and Brett Hermansen (far right), who rounded up their students to say thank you and take a picture with Robinson Warehouse Supervisor Allen Ruesch, and Executive Assistant Kami Schaefer. Instructors Heggie and Hermansen visited Robinson Mine last spring to chaperone several student tours, and to help recruit interested students in taking advantage of Robinson’s various scholarship programs after graduation.