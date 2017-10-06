Lund community turns out for NPLD and Eagle Scout service project

By







0 shares

ELY—Lund community members Saturday worked alongside local Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and National Park Service employees to complete cleanup of an illegal dumpsite for National Public Lands Day and support town Boy Scout Skyler Carter’s Eagle Scout Service Project.

“It’s amazing how much we got done. I’m so happy,” said Skyler, who selected the project to earn his Eagle Scout Award.

The 14-year-old Life Scout is a member of Troop 66, charted to the Lund Ward of the Ely Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and part of the Nevada Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.

Forty-plus residents and BLM Ely District, Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest, Ely Ranger District; and Great Basin National Park managers and staff lugged worn tires, hefted rusted barrels, bagged an assortment of litter and more to spruce up what remained of the site south of town, which until recently stretched a third of a mile across White Pine County and public lands.

“A lot of people thought it was too big to tackle, but not Skyler,” said Stella Carter, Skyler’s grandmother, struggling to free a Gordian’s knot of rusted baling wire. She said White River Valley residents completed the majority of the cleanup over the previous two weekends.

“Skyler’s done a great job. This is the biggest Eagle Scout Service Project I’ve ever seen,” said John Miller, BLM Ely District outdoor recreation planner. Miller said the District is posting signs at the site to discourage future dumping, as well as a sign to commemorate Skyler’s service project.