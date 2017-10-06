You are here: Home / Lifestyle / Recycling on the rise at Ely landfill

Recycling on the rise at Ely landfill

October 6, 2017 By Leave a Comment

The City of Ely is excited to report that  they are seeing a great interest and increased participation from the public with recycling.

So what is accepted for Recycling at the Landfill? Below is a list of recyclable materials the recycling center at the landfill accepts:

•Cardboard, Tin cans, Aluminum cans, plastics such as; milk jugs, detergent bottles & water/soda bottles. These items need to be clean, rinsed out, and without any kind of residue on the cardboard.

Paper materials including shredding regular office materials and magazines.

Scrap metal, including Batteries

The Recycling Center is open Monday thru Sunday from 7:30-4:00p.m.

Thanks for Recycling!

Filed Under: Lifestyle

Sign Up for Email Updates

Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.

Speak Your Mind

*

shares