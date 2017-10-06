Recycling on the rise at Ely landfill

By







The City of Ely is excited to report that they are seeing a great interest and increased participation from the public with recycling.

So what is accepted for Recycling at the Landfill? Below is a list of recyclable materials the recycling center at the landfill accepts:

•Cardboard, Tin cans, Aluminum cans, plastics such as; milk jugs, detergent bottles & water/soda bottles. These items need to be clean, rinsed out, and without any kind of residue on the cardboard.

Paper materials including shredding regular office materials and magazines.

Scrap metal, including Batteries

The Recycling Center is open Monday thru Sunday from 7:30-4:00p.m.

Thanks for Recycling!