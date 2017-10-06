RPEN slates October brunch

By







White Pine Chapter, Retired Public Employees of Nevada, will meet Monday, October 9, at 10 a.m. in the Prospector Hotel/Casino Margarita’s too share brunch, as well as delegate reports from September’s State Annual Convention.

Discussion will focus on the latest status of PERS, PEGP, 2017 Nevada State legislative actions, and State Committee efforts on behalf of Nevada’s retired and active public employees.

Members in attendance will receive a Chapter “discount” off their meals. Guests eligible for RPEN membership are welcome and will also see a savings.

For further information, contact Chair Holly Wilson, 775-289-3709.