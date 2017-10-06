Volleyball sitting in third place

By







0 shares

White Pine had just one match last week at West Wendover as the girls took a strong hold of third place in the 2A Northern League. They topped the Wolverines 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.

Coach Kenna Almberg said, “I think we did a good job in trying to shorten our sets (where the ball is not set so high for the hitters), harder for the other team to block you that way as they can’t get set as well to where the ball might be going, and they are getting pretty good at it, and are getting excited at being able to do that.”

Almberg said Madison Rick had one of her best matches of the season registering nine kills and Nina Lopez had eight. “And we passed really well. Anytime you have over a 2.2 passing average as a team, that’s a pretty good defensive game.”

In serving, the Ladycats recorded 19 aces in the match, including six by Brittany Kingston. “It’s pretty good for only playing three sets,” she said.

In a non-league match with Eureka Sept. 26, won 3-0, but it wasn’t easy. “Eureka looks pretty good this year,” Almberg said. “A good defensive team and they look way better than they have in the past.”

Scores indicated such as each game was competitive, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21. It was the fourth time this season the Vandals and Bobcats have played each other. White Pine has won all the matches.

This week the second half of the league season begins with the Bobcats (20-2, 5-2) going on the road for matches at Yerington (19-5, 7-0), and Saturday at Silver Stage (2-9, 2-5).

The girls lost to Yerington 3-1 Sept. 8, then had a 3-0 win over Silver Stage.“I expect this match with Yerington will be better for us,” Almberg said. “They really hurt us with the quicker offense and with our learning now how to do that ourselves, I expect it will be much faster paced games and our defense will be better.”The girls are looking good for a spot in the playoffs which will be held Nov. 3-4 at Fernley High.