Brian Dean Mullins, father, grandfather, uncle, passed from this life suddenly October 8, 2017. He was born September 4, 1962 in Welch, West Virginia to Thurman Mullins and Betty Sue Stapleton Mullins.

Brian was raised in California and moved to Ely. He worked as a dedicated correctional officer at the Ely State Prison.

He enjoyed rock collecting and was an avid outdoorsman, who also ejoyed entomology.

He is survived by his parents, brother, Joseph Mullins, and sister Tina Bomar of Bakersfield, California; children, Randy Dean (Stephanie) Mullins, James Robert Mullins, Bethany Faith Mullins, numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews and a loving life companion of 18 years, Deonna Barry.

There will be a Memorial/Celebration of Life, Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Vista Chapel. A potluck gathering will follow at the Ely Elks Lodge at 12:30 p.m.

Please join us.

“There are things we don’t want to happen, but have to accept.

Things we don’t want to know

but have to learn,

People we can’t live without

but have to let go.”