Roy Jackson Butcher of McGill, Nevada, passed away October 4, 2017, he was 67.

Roy was born October 30, 1950 in Ely, Nevada to Norvin and Frankie Butcher.

Roy was educated in White Pine County and graduated from White Pine High School.

Roy loved everything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and taking mountain drives.

Roy worked for the mining industry most of his life, most notably Kennecott Copper where he worked on the railroad and smelter for 11 years.

He was a lifelong resident of White Pine County, except for a short period of time where he worked for Kennecott in Utah.

Roy is preceded in death by his parent and one sister. He is survived by his son, Roy Michael Butcher (Chasity), one grandchild, three sisters, and several nieces and nephews.

Services will not be held at this time.