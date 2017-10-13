White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Sept. 25-Oct. 8 Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

OCTOBER 2

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that a search warrant was served on a local Ely residence. During the execution of the warrant Charlene Romero age 56 of Ely was arrested. Romero was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that during a traffic stop on a vehicle the operator was identified as Gennady V. Sarkisov age 40 of Sandy Utah. Officer reported that during his investigation Sarkisov was arrested for possession of methamphetamine.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located a storage unit that had a broken hasp which allowed the door to open. The owner of the storage unit was advised.

REPORT OF AN INJURED DOG: City — reporting party located a dog that had been struck by a vehicle. The dog was transported and released to Animal Control.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — officer received a report of a vehicle accident where a pedestrian had been injured. Officer reported that due to the injury accident the Nevada Highway Patrol was contacted who investigated the accident.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had come to his home and was yelling at him. Officer contacted all the parties involved who had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved were advised to stay away from each other.

REPORT OF AN ATTEMPT TO LOCATE: Reporting party stated that his son came to the Ely area to set up a camp site for the upcoming hunting season. The reporting party stated that his son was to check in with him once he arrived. The reporting party stated that he hasn’t heard from him. Officer reported that a search of the area will be conducted.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the juvenile and reported that she was fine.

New bookings: Charlene Romero / Possession of methamphetamine / Bail $15,000.Gennady V. Sarkisov / Possession of methamphetamine/Bail $15,000. Mary Tognoni / Serving time.

OCTOBER 3

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Jacob Chivers, of Ely, was driving east. Suezette Woodworth was driving west. Woodworth attempted to turn into a private parking lot and struck the rear of Chivers’ vehicle. Woodworth was later arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and later transported to the hospital.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party sold a phone to a friend, but the friend only paid for part of it. The reporting party was advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – when deputies arrived, they learned it was only verbal in nature. One of the subjects contacted, 25 year old Ely resident Michael Ray Hiatt, was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

REPORT OF A VEHICLE VIOLATION: The owner was contacted and agreed to move the vehicle.

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City the reporting party claimed there was an intoxicated male walking in the middle of the road. When officers arrived, the male was gone.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: A woman was reportedly yelling at her kids. The children claimed to be okay and the mother was advised not to keep the noise down.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City – the deputy was unable to make contact with the dog owner.

New Bookings: Suezette Lynn Norris / Driving under the influence of a controlled substance, no driver’s license in possession, no proof of insurance, and improper turn / Bail $1,780 Michael Ray Hiatt / Warrant – contempt of court / Bail $630

OCTOBER 4

REPORT OF A DEATH: Officer reported that Roy Butcher age 66 of McGill died at his residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had entered into his place of employment and made rude comments about his employees. The reporting party wanted the person trespassed from the business establishment. When officers arrived the person had left the area.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that several individuals have been staying at his home and he believes that they have stolen several items from him. Officer contacted one of the parties involved who denied the allegation. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Officer received a report of several juveniles riding their ATV’S on the roadway. Officer located the juveniles and advised them to stay off the roadways.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — officer received a report of a person who manipulated a power meter to gain access to power. Officer is attempting to locate the person responsible for the theft of power.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: The area was patrolled, but the dog was not located.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: City — the area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that he was out of town for a few days and believes while he was gone someone entered into his vehicle and urinated. . A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: City — officer located an open door on a construction trailer. The trailer was secured and notification to the owner was made.

REPORT OF A DOG AT LARGE: City — officer reported that the owner was present and took custody of the dog.

New bookings: Mary L. Tognoni / Serving time

OCTOBER 5

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed, through no doing of his own, his prescription medication mysteriously disappeared while he slumbered. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the alarm was fortuitously precipitated by a repairman.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: The reporting party located a tent and cot set up where no campsite previously existed. The area was checked, and appeared to be old. No one could be located in the area.

REPORT OF FRAUD: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a phone call from a person representing the IRS. She was advised it was a scam.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and appeared to be fine. REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER:City – the driver was located at his residence and warned about driving recklessly.

REPORT OF A BURGLARY: City – the reporting party claimed an unknown subject entered her residence while she was at work. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A MAN WITH A GUN: City – a male subject was reportedly shooting a firearm within the city limits. The male was located, but did not have a firearm in his possession. He also denied firing a gun.

New Bookings: Kennay Stefani Toni Graham / Warrant for contempt of court / Bail $405 / Arrested by NHP

OCTOBER 6

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — officer reported that the barking dog was located, but the owner of the dog was not at home. Contact with the owner will be made at a later date.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the individuals involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to separate for the day.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had entered into his garage and stole his tool box and tools. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A BAD CHECK: City — reporting party stated that a person had written a check for merchandise at his place of employment. The reporting party stated that the check had been returned by the bank for insufficient funds. The check was turned over to the City Attorney for collections.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City — reporting party stated that several juveniles were playing doorbell ditch on several people in the neighborhood. The juveniles were contacted and advised to stop.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an intoxicated person was trying to rent a room at his place of employment, but the person didn’t have any money to rent the room. The reporting party stated that the person was causing a disturbance. Officer contacted the person and advised her to leave the establishment.

New bookings: David A. Goff / District Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $50,000. Randy W. Rowley / Serving time Peganmarie Williams / Goodsprings Township Justice Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $1,376 / Arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol

OCTOBER 7

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that a person had fallen asleep while playing a slot machine at a local casino. Officer contacted the person who was intoxicated. He was advised to leave the business establishment.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that she could hear a man’s voice in her house. Officer checked the home and surrounding area, but no one was located.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: Officer contacted the owner of the barking dog and advised her of the complaint. She apologized for the noise disturbance and stated that she would take care of the problem.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person who was able to get a ride from a friend to another town

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that the mother of his child was not allowing their child to attend school. The parties involved were contacted and the situation was resolved.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City — Chris Solarez of Ventura, CA was operating a vehicle traveling on Great Basin Blvd. Denys Koyle of Baker, NV was operating a vehicle exiting a private drive onto Great Basin Blvd, Due to driver inattention she failed to stop and collided into Solarez’s vehicle. An accident report was completed. Koyle was issued a citation for following to close.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: Reporting party stated that several juveniles entered into his place of business and were shooting cap guns. The juveniles have been identified and officers are attempting to locate them and their parent.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Ciera Lafferty age 36 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen some money and jewelry from her home. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Officer patrolled the area, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted a juvenile who stated that he was playing his car stereo to loud. He was advised to turn the music down.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Tristan A. Perez age 21 of Nampa, ID was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A BARKING DOG: City — officer contacted the owner of the dog and advised him of the complaint. The owner took the dogs inside his home to avoid any more disturbances.

New bookings: Ciera Lafferty / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $950 Tristan A. Perez / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $295 / Probation violation / No bail

OCTOBER 8

REPORT OF A DEATH: City — officer reported that Brian Mullins age 55 of Ely died at his residence of natural causes.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a vacant home. The home was checked and the door was secured.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone was stealing power from his residence. The reporting party stated that someone had plugged an extension cord into a trailer next to his property and was using his outlet for the power. Officer reported that he is attempting to locate the responsible party.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: The report was given to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had broken a window on his vehicle. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that he is separating from his wife and doesn’t want any problems with her. Reporting party wanted a report completed in case his wife starts causing problems. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: Officer reported that an individual had abandoned several vehicles on a roadway. Officer is attempting to locate the responsible person to issue him a citation for the violation.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Officer contacted the parties involved who stated that they had been involved in a verbal argument. The parties involved agreed to separate for the night.

New bookings: None