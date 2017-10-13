Captain’s Corner

By







By Captain Scott Henriod WPCSO

Our hearts were broken last week while we watched cell phone video, body camera footage and live news coverage of the Las Vegas shooting.

I along with the nation was shocked by the violence that had taken place by a crazed mad man that showed he had no value for human life as he proceeded to take the lives of innocent people.

I personally along with the Sheriffs’ Office send our sincere condolences to all those that lost loved ones, friends, and family. We also realize that this event affected all those that were in attendance and hope that each of you will be able to work through this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers have been directed towards each of you.

I would like to thank each first responder, police officer, all law enforcement agencies, fireman, EMT, medical professionals, Clark County Corners Office, mental health counselors, and many other organizations and individuals that have assisted in providing many different types of support to these victims.

I would also like to thank any citizen who assisted, all those that have donated financial contributions and all others that were there to comfort and help those involved.

The Great Winston Churchill said “When you are going through hell, keep on going. Never never never give up.” It is my hope that all those that are working through this tragedy will find peace and comfort and never never give up. Be strong as a person and be strong as a nation.