Ely Elks Lodge to host 95th annual roll call

Ely Elks Lodge #1469 will have its 95th Annual Roll Call Dinner on Thursday, October 19 at the Elks Lodge.

Eighteen members will be honored with five years or more in Elkdom.

Those being honored are:

5 years: Charles H. Odgers.

10 years: Brian Stanello, Marietta Henry, Arlie G. Henry, Joseph E. Hanley.

15 years: Randy L. McDonald.

30 years: Daniel E. Cornutt PER, Ronald L. Taylor PER.

35 years: Archie L. Robison, Robert E. Swain, Kenneth D. White, Todd Corey White.

40 years: Gary D. Fairman PER, Robert N. Marcum PER, Jerry R. Martin.

45 years: Elmer T. Mallard, Wayne D. Robinson.

50 years: Ward S. Jones.

Recognition for more than 50 years: Curtis Hayward (52), Wallace R. White (52), Neil McKnight (53), Romolo DiCianno PER (54), Donald Goodwin (54), Art Olson PER,PDDGER, PSP, PGELK (59).

Nevada State Elks Association President David Pressler and NSEA First Lady Rosemary Pressler will be making their official visit to Ely Lodge during the Roll Call dinner.

Also attending will be Dee Boskie PSP and Cheri Boskie from Reno Lodge #597; Dom Buffamonte PDDGER and Sue Buffamonte from North Las Vegas #2353; Bill Wiseman PSP NSEA Trustee and Mela from Henderson-Green Valley #2802 and Louis Martin PER, DDGER Nevada South and wife Shelley from Mesquite Lodge.

NSEA President David Pressler is a 41 year member of the Order of Elks and was initiated in Reno Lodge #597 in 1976. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and served from 1960 to 1963. He is a graduate of California State University at Hayward and the University of Nevada Reno with MS and MPA degrees. He has been married to Rosemary, a retired Washoe County School District Principal for 48 years and has two children who are attorneys and district school teachers. He is retired from the City of Reno, serving 27 years as parks and recreation director.

Pressler currently owns Screens of Northern Nevada/Phantom screens and his personal interests are hiking, camping, fishing, hunting and jogging.

Pressler has been a Life Member of Reno Lodge #597 since 1980 and is a member of the Reno Elks #597 PER Association and the Elks National Foundation. He was Exalted Ruler of Reno #597 in 1989-1990 and 1999-2000 and received the Most Impressive Exalted Ruler award in 1989. He has been an assistant ritual coach over ten years and has participated in several national ritual competitions as an officer, candidate or coach.

Pressler served as District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler (North) in 2006-2007, NSEA Vice-President 2015-2016, NSEA President-Elect 2016-2017 and was installed as NSEA President in April of 2017.

All Elks members wishing to attend please call 289-4904 or 293-0107 and RSVP their attendance.