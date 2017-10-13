Fall into community education classes, events

By







ELKO—As the weather begins to change in Northeastern Nevada, GBC Continuing Education is offering classes perfect for the indoor hobby- enthusiast or busy people who want to learn something new.

Upcoming courses include the Art of Eggery, Paralegal Studies, QuickBooks, Blogging, Glass Bead-making, Basic Life Support and Driver Education. For a full list of upcoming classes and events, and to register visit www.campusce.net/gbcnv.

Creative Classes

“Students are always uncertain what the Art of Eggery is”, says Angie de Braga, director of continuing education. “Imagine creating a shadow box out of a large egg. Students who enroll in the Art of Eggery course on October 21 will be designing a winter snowman scene inside a rhea egg, as well as a unique holiday ornament in a goose egg. They are really beautiful and make nice gifts.”

Shandry Jarell will be instructing the eggery course Saturday, October 21 on the GBC Elko campus. The course will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost of the course is $125 and includes all materials.

Art enthusiasts may also be interested in registering for Glass Bead-making: Italian Glass with Kristen Frantzen Orr. Italian glass beads are made by carefully melting glass over an oxygen-propane torch. The class is suitable for both first-timers and experienced bead makers. Frantzen-Orr’s class will be held Saturday, November 4 and Sunday, November 5 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the Elko campus. Cost is $265 and includes all materials.

For those interested in expressing themselves via the World Wide Web, Blogging for Fun and Profit I & II will be offered Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Cost is $44. Julie Robinson will instruct the classes via interactive video from Pahrump, Nevada. Students in Elko, Winnemuca, Ely and Pahrump are able to attend.

Paralegal Studies

Community members interested in pursuing the Continuing Education certificate in paralegal studies may also sign up for paralegal classes offered throughout the year. Paralegal classes beginning soon include Legal Research and Writing I and Legal Ethics and Communication Skills.

“Both classes count towards the paralegal certificate,” said de Braga. “Students don’t necessarily need to sign up for paralegal studies at the traditional start of the semester. The program accepts students at mid-term when the new classes begin. We have modeled the paralegal schedule after successful executive business programs. It is very attractive to adults to study fewer subjects in a more concentrated format of eight weeks, versus a 16-week semester. This certificate program is a non-credit program taught in Elko and offered via interactive video in Battle Mountain, Ely, Pahrump, Wendover and Winnemucca.”

Legal Research & Writing I begins Tuesday, October 24 and Legal Ethics and Communication Skills begins on Wednesday, October 25. Courses cost $219.50 and are approximately 8 weeks long. In addition, students are required to purchase a subscription to Westlaw for a discounted rate through Great Basin College.

Free Community Event

de Braga also invites the community to attend GBC Arts and Cultural Enrichment committee’s free art and science event titled, “Dirty Art.”.

“On Tuesday, October 17, the community is invited to a free art workshop and lecture titled, “Dirty Art: The Emergence of Visual Art as a Scientific Method” led by special guest Jay Noller, PhD.” said de Braga.

Professor Noller is the Department Head of Crop and Soil Science at Oregon State University. During the workshop, Noller will instruct participants on how to paint with our local soils beginning at 4 p.m. in the Greenhaw Technical Arts building room 122.

Participants’ artwork will be displayed at the lecture following the workshop at 7 p.m., in the Greenhaw Technical Arts building, room 130.

His lecture will describe how painting, and land art has reinvigorated his research on the origins of soils and peoples of different landscapes, and how it has expanded his soil science outreach.

Dr. Noller was GBC Geology Professor Carrie Bruno- Meisner’s graduate school advisor at Oregon State University, and they worked together in the Eastern Korinthia, Greece on an interdisciplinary archaeology survey and investigated changes in climate using geologic clues preserved in soils and substrates over the last 300,000 years. “Dr. Jay Noller is an engaging, charismatic Soil Scientist and soil artist. With two degrees in geology, a PhD in Soil Geomorphology, and research involving soil development, art and linking landscape to culture, his talk will appeal to a broad audience,” said Bruno- Meisner.

Noller is the author of the book, Field to Palette, which will be published this year.